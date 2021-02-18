KRQE Newsfeed: Staying home, NMAA latest, Storm almost over, Giving back, More inclusion

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APS students remain in remote learning After an hours-long meeting, the Albuquerque Public Schools Board decided to stay with remote learning, saying more than half of its teachers don’t feel comfortable coming back. They say they want to see more teachers get vaccinated or for Bernalillo County to move into the green level. If those changes can happen, the board says students can begin a hybrid model.

[2] NMAA waiting on school districts’ decision on whether they will compete The NMAA says they are waiting on seven school districts, including APS, to decide if student-athletes will compete in sports. However, for APS that seems unlikely. Currently, schools have to be in the hybrid learning model for at least 14 days before being eligible to start playing. Since APS is not moving into a hybrid model right now, it appears they are not eligible at this time.

[3] Snow continues during morning commute Snow continues this morning across Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and southeast New Mexico. The storm has stalled out, keeping snow nearly stationary. Expect snow-covered and slick roads for the morning commute. The snow will continue through the morning commute, eventually ending for the Rio Grande Valley, but continuing for southeast and northeast New Mexico. Additional snow accumulation is expected in these areas. Eventually, snow will end in the southeast around midday, but snow will continue in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands through tonight. Much of the state will see some sunshine by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay cold today.

[4] La Salita provides free meals to those in need through customer donations A local restaurant is giving back to the community by giving out free meals during the pandemic. La Salita launched Operation Kindness after COVID-19 hot. Managers say the operation started with a $500 donation from a customer. They use every $10 donated to give one person a free meal.

[5] Albuquerque dancer writes book encouraging inclusivity for those who are disabled An Albuquerque dancer wants to bring more inclusion to the world of dance. Emmaly Wiederholt has spent the past four years interviewing professional dancers with disabilities from all over the world. She’s compiled her interviews into a book discussing disability in dance. Wiederholt says she wants to challenge preconceived notions of who can dance.