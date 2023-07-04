Tuesday’s Top Stories

[1] 19-year-old to stay behind bars awaiting trial for Albuquerque movie theater killing – 19-year-old Enrique Padilla will stay behind bars until trial. Padilla is accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old Michael Tenorio over seating assignments inside the Century Rio Theater on Sunday, June 25. Despite the defense arguing Padilla has really no criminal history, the State argued that Padilla was careless with the lives of everyone inside that crowded theater when he fired his gun. A judge agreed with the state, Padilla will remain at Metro Detention Center until trial.

[2] VIDEO: Thieves fill backpacks with liquor in northeast Albuquerque Walgreens – A man took a video showing a group of people shoplifting from a Walgreens in northeast Albuquerque. He said he’s previously witnessed three separate incidents of people shoplifting from the Walgreens on Wyoming Blvd and San Antonio Dr. He said it’s frustrating to see it go unchecked. An employee said Walgreens management tells them they aren’t allowed to interfere. It’s exactly this sort of retail crime problem that the Mayor of Albuquerque and the Bernalillo County District Attorney both said last week, at separate news conferences, they’re hopeful a new crime law will help address.

[3] Hot weather for the Fourth of July – High temperatures will climb even higher for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will soar to near 100° in Albuquerque as a Heat Advisory goes into effect. Parts of New Mexico will see chances for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to stay above to well-above average for the beginning of July into the upcoming weekend as high pressure stays over the state.

[4] ABQ Police: Man ran over for ‘brandishing’ gun – Monday afternoon, Albuquerque Police were called to investigate crash involving a pedestrian at Paseo del Norte and Eagle Ranch in northwest Albuquerque. Now, officials are saying it appears to be a justifiable homicide. APD say they responded to a crash call around 1 p.m. where they found a man pinned under a vehicle. He died due to his injuries. Through investigation, it was determined that the man was ran over after brandishing a gun.

[5] Fourth of July events around New Mexico – Many places around the state are hosting 4th of July events. KRQE News 13 compiled a list of events going on around the state for 2023’s celebration. Meanwhile, animal shelters, city offices, community centers, libraries, and ABQ RIDE fixed bus route and Sun Van services will be closed for the holiday. The Biopark, golf courses, swimming pools, and the ABQ Museum will remain open. Learn more here.