Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Teen accused in March fatal shooting to stay behind bars – A teen accused in a deadly shooting at an Albuquerque gas station will remain behind bars until trial. 19-year-old Diamond Salazar is behind bars for her alleged role in the death of Kayla Montano in March at a Maverik gas station. The state says Salazar was tracking a phone that was stolen when they were robbed. The defense claims she does not have a violent criminal history and should be released, but Judge Stan Whitaker disagreed; ruling she also tried to run once and should be held behind bars.

[2] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – Fire crews are beginning to get a better hold on the state’s largest wildfire. The Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire only grew by a few hundred acres since Thursday, staying around 316,000 acres. Containment on the fire is now up to 59%. Officials say the potential for lighting and winds could increase fire behavior.

[3] More strong and severe storms Friday – Friday morning is dry, but patchy fog is blanketing northeast New Mexico. It should dissipate by around 10 AM, leading to mostly sunny skies. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the early to mid afternoon, and skies will become partly cloudy for most areas. The Rio Grande Valley will stay drier than Thursday, with some virga, dry storms and a couple of showers possible. Most storms will develop in eastern New Mexico, and a few storms may become severe, with damaging winds and hail. Storms will pop up by mid-afternoon, moving eastward through 9 PM.

[4] Red River expecting to see normal summer tourism despite wildfires – Despite an already dangerous fire season, a top tourist spot like Red River is still expecting a successful summer. Typically, the mountain town sees a lot of travel coming from Texas and Oklahoma during the summer months, and they don’t think the fires will deter those out of state visitors. Red River is surrounded by the Carson National Forest, which remains in stage three fire restrictions.

[5] Isotopes hosting adaptive skills camp for kids with special needs – Local kids with special needs are invited to a day of fun on the baseball diamond. The Albuquerque Isotopes are hosting an adaptive skills clinic for children with physical or intellectual disabilities. The camp is open for kids ages 5-15. Registration is free and lunch will provided to the kids. The camp is happening June 11, at the Roadrunner Little League field.