KRQE Newsfeed: Staying behind bars, Downtown shooting, Windy day, 550 construction, Raising Canes

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Repeat offender to stay locked up until trial A repeat offender who’s been let out multiple times will be waking up behind bars until trial. Since 2019, 48-year-old Martin Copeland has been charged in six separate felony cases in New Mexico including in January when he was charged with breaking and entering. That case has been dismissed. Since then, Copeland has racked up three more felony cases in August, September, and the most recent in October. Judge Stan Whitaker granted the state’s motion to keep Copeland behind bars until his trial.

[2] One dead after shooting in SW Albuquerque APD is still investigating after a deadly shooting downtown. On Monday night, officers responded to Lead and 13th Street and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to UNMH and later died. Witnesses at the scene told police a car drove by and someone inside started shooting. At this time, no one has been arrested.

[3] Very windy today with cooler temps and chance for showers The next big storm arrives in New Mexico this morning, bringing rain showers to western NM during the morning commute. Snow is coming down in the San Juan Mountains to start the day, and snow will be on and off, and heavy at times through tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for the San Juan Mountains above 9,500′, where 4-8″ of snow will fall, creating difficult travel conditions on the mountain roads.

[4] NMDOT says US 550 project should be done by Thanksgiving DOT officials are urging drivers to be patient through 550 construction that began in 2017. Officials say it’s been a challenge because it’s a high-traffic area and they have also been short-staffed. DOT reports they are wrapping up the second phase of the project by Thanksgiving. The final phase of the project will create continuous flow intersections at 550 and 528.

[5] Raising Cane’s Albuquerque location slated for 2022 One of America’s most popular chicken destinations is coming to Albuquerque. According to a building permit on the city’s website, a Raising Cane’s will be built on Wyoming near Menaul. Known for their chicken strips, Raising Cane’s also offers crinkle-cut fries, garlic toast, and Cane’s sauce. The Albuquerque location is slated to open next year.