KRQE Newsfeed: State reopening, Cannabis now legal, Record cool temperatures, Issued apology, UFO Festival

[1] Not all NM businesses doing away with COVID-19 protocols after state reopens In just two days, New Mexico is set to fully reopen after more than a year under strict COVID restrictions. However, not all businesses are dropping COVID-safe guidelines completely. Weck’s is increasing staff to prepare for more guests, but will keep tables spaced out. Hinkle Family Fun Center and Meow Wolf will completely do away with capacity limits. However, Flix Brewhouse is planning to remain closed as they wait for federal grant money to help with the hit they took from the pandemic including past-due payments to their landlord. The City of Albuquerque plans to release details about changes at public pools on Tuesday.

[2] New Mexicans can possess, grow marijuana legally starting Tuesday Possessing and growing cannabis is now legal in New Mexico but there are still some limits. Even though people 21 and older can have a certain amount of marijuana on them, they still won’t be able to buy it in stores until next year. Also, you can possess up to two ounces as a plant, up to 800 milligrams as edibles, and 16 grams of extract. You can grow up to six plants for individual use, or 12 plants for a household with two or more adults over 21. Public places are still off-limits until cities create their own cannabis consumption areas.

[3] Cool temperatures as flooding possible in eastern New Mexico It is another rainy start to the day, especially through the Rio Grande Valley, eastern New Mexico, and southwest Colorado. Showers are a bit more sparse and light in western New Mexico. The rain is streaming northward and will be widespread until midday.

[4] Restaurant under fire for comparing NM governor to Nazis A Nob Hill restaurant owner is issuing an apology after putting up a sign calling the governor a Nazi. Walden Minoli, the owner of Gecko’s in Nob Hill, put the sign in the front door Saturday when the kitchen had to close early due to short staffing. Now, Minoli says he regrets putting the sign up and wants to apologize to the Jewish community. The governor’s office refused to comment.

[5] Roswell UFO Festival to see record numbers The Roswell UFO Festival kicks off this weekend and officials say ticket sales are approaching pre-pandemic numbers. Organizers are hoping to see between 10 and 12,000 visitors this year. Close to 13,000 people attended in 2019. One factor piquing interest is the recent government report on UFO sightings. Organizers will also be recapping each day’s events with a 5 p.m. virtual broadcast.