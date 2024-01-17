Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out budget, public safety, anti-crime agenda in State of State – The 2024 New Mexico Legislative Session officially kicked off Tuesday. The governor doubled down on the need for gun law reform while also calling for tapping the state’s permanent fund, this time for water and energy projects. The governor spoke at length about the economy, touting a new solar plant and an upcoming film studio in Albuquerque.

[2] Woman sues NMSU, former professor for sexual harassment – New Mexico State University and a former professor are at the center of a lawsuit. The suit accuses former kinesiology professor Joseph Berning and his wife and fellow faculty member, Carole Carson, of ongoing abuse. It also claims the duo used their power in the department to manipulate and sexually assault her. The lawsuit also alleges Berning of inappropriately targeting female students for more than a decade and names NMSU for not handling it properly. Berning is not facing any criminal charges for the allegations at this point.

[3] Warming up Wednesday but rain, snow and wind moving in – Wednesday will be a warmer day, with highs climbing into the 40s, 50s and 60s. A storm in Colorado will bring light snow and mix showers will be possible in the San Juan, Jemez and west mountains, with less than half an inch of new snow. There may be a couple of rain showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley near Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and the Sandia Mountains.

[4] Millions used to build up NM parks has gone to waste in recent years – The Land and Water Conservation Fund is meant to make New Mexico’s outdoor space more attractive. It’s lost millions of dollars in recent years, and state officials are trying to keep it from losing more. The fund was started by the Federal Government in the 1960s to enhance parks and get Americans outside. Counties, municipalities, and tribal organizations can all apply for grants. For decades, Congress has allocated money to the fund, but in 2020 the program started automatically receiving funding. Since 2022, more than $4.1 million has gone unused. Officials say the fund still has more than $6 million in it. The state is encouraging grand applications.

[5] A Nambé couple celebrates their 75th wedding anniversary – Carolina and Ernesto Lujan are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. The couple met in elementary school and over the years the couple developed a friendship, that friendship eventually turning into more. Today, the couple still lives in the home they built together. They have three children, eight grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.