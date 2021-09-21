KRQE Newsfeed: Stapleton indicted, Electronic monitoring, Cooler Tuesday, Plastic shortage, BioPark partnership

Tuesday Top Stories

[1] Former state rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 charges – Former state lawmaker and Albuquerque Public Schools employee Sheryl Williams Stapleton is officially charged with stealing from taxpayers. Stapleton is accused of taking millions of public and federal money and redirecting it to her bank accounts. She’s been indicted on 28 felony charges that include racketeering and money laundering. The millions of dollars she’s accused of stealing were meant for APS Students.

[2] New Mexico courts to monitor defendants with electronic monitoring 24/7 – A recent murder case is sparking changes on how the courts can keep better track of felony defendants on ankle monitors in Bernalillo County. On Monday, the Administrative Office of the Courts announced a 24/7 alert system that notifies law enforcement immediately if someone breaks the rules, no matter the time of day or night. Last month, the courts came under scrutiny after APD says an accused murderer cut off his ankle monitor and took off, and they didn’t know until 24 hours later. The Office of the Courts has already started hiring people to staff the program.

[3] Windy morning and much cooler Tuesday – A cold front is moving across New Mexico Tuesday morning, and it will bring gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. Tuesday morning is very cold across Four Corners, southwest Colorado, and the northern and western high terrain of New Mexico, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

[4] Local businesses struggle to make things work amid plastic shortage – You can now add plastic cups and takeout containers to the long list of items in short supply this year. That’s due to not only the pandemic but the winter storm that hit Texas earlier this year. Local businesses say they’re being impacted and it’s affecting their bottom line. Burrow Cafe in northeast Albuquerque says during the pandemic, they’ve relied on take-out orders. Lately, the cups they typically order are not available and orders of other cups are coming in late. The owner says he often goes over budget now to get the cups he needs.

[5] ABQ BioPark teams up with the Valles Caldera National Preserve – The Albuquerque BioPark is teaming up with the Valles Caldera National Preserve to help preserve the park’s wildlife. The five-year partnership will introduce BioPark guests to the native habitat at the preserve through new exhibits and educational programs. Visitors to both will also be invited to participate in restoration projects. City officials say it’s one of only eight partnerships between zoos and national parks.