KRQE Newsfeed: Stansbury wins, Vaccine reporting, Afternoon storms, Wigged robber, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Melanie Stansbury wins CD1 seat in Special Election Democrat Melanie Stansbury is waking up as the newest Congresswoman for District 1 in New Mexico. She easily defeated three other challengers including Republican Mark Moores. Stansbury pulled away early and ended up winning by 24 points. She is the first Democrat to win a special election for Congress in New Mexico’s history. New Mexico will maintain its all-female U.S. House delegation and is the first state to have all female representatives.

[2] State addressing problems with vaccine records website There is a question if all COVID vaccinations are properly being recorded in New Mexico. Some who got their COVID-19 shot say they’re not showing up in the state’s reporting system Vax View New Mexico. However, the state says that’s a separate system from the overall vaccine count. They say the problem could be human error or software problems. The state says if you are seeing problems with your records to call them.

[3] Showers, storms expected Wednesday afternoon This morning is cool in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, and milder for Albuquerque and south. Skies are mostly dry, with just a couple of light showers ending in Lea, Roosevelt, Curry, and Quay counties. The morning and midday will be sunny and dry, but showers and storms will start popping up after noon in the mountain terrain.

[4] FBI looks for woman in wig who robbed Albuquerque bank The FBI continues the search for a wig-wearing bank robber. Investigators say a woman walked into the New Mexico Bank and Trust on Louisiana and Candelaria on Tuesday. Reports say she handed the teller a note demanding money and took off. She’s described as five feet seven inches tall, in her mid-20s, and wearing a blonde wig. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

[5] New hands-on exhibit coming to Balloon Museum Visitors at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum will soon be able to enjoy a new hands-on exhibit. The museum is teaming up with Explora and Electric Playhouse to create Elevation Station. The youth exhibit features interactive games with project mapping. Elevation Station opens Saturday, June 26.