Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Students protest gun violence following latest school shooting – Local students in Albuquerque are standing together to speak out against gun violence and are demanding change in school safety. Thursday, students at Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School held a walkout saying this is only the beginning of their fight for change while still fearing for the worst. Students at Rio Grande High School also protested by setting up 21 empty chairs outside the school then rang 21 bells, symbolizing the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas.

[2] Albuquerque fire crews fully contain bosque fire near Montaño – After working hard to contain the fire in the bosque, fire teams are continuing their investigation into what caused it. The fire in the bosque broke out around 6 p.m. Wednesday near Coors and Montaño. It grew to about 30 acres and burned close to homes. The trails and the nature park in the area will remain closed while crews clean up.

[3] Windy and hot Memorial Day weekend – Friday morning is quiet, mild and clear. Today will be breezier with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will heat up another 5-10 degrees, with highs in the 80s, 90s and 100s. We will stay hot Saturday, but temperatures will start dropping a few degrees Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves in.

[4] UNM installing radios to make it easier for law enforcement to communicate – The University of New Mexico is investing in an upgrade to make campus safer. UNM is installing land mobile radio for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The system would help prevent first responders from being vulnerable in dangerous situations. The system is expected to be up and running in July or August.

[5] The Wheelwright Museum will be kicking off its 85th anniversary year Friday night with the Native American Composer Apprentice Project. The public event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature multiple artists who will not only play music but also share the stories behind their compositions. General admission seating is $10 and can be purchased through the Wheelwright Museum website.