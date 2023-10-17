Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] ABQ City Council delays NM United stadium vote – City councilors decided to postpone the vote to approve the proposed lease agreement. Monday, councilors heard from the public and United CEO Peter Trevisani. After public comment and discussion, the council decided to delay a vote until their November 20th meeting. Under the proposal, the team would lease a seven-acre plot on the east side of Balloon Fiesta park from the city.

[2] NM health officials working to address congenital syphilis uptick – The state department of health is hoping to combat a rise in babies being born with syphilis, with a renewed public health order. This order is encouraging more testing for the disease in people age 18-50. This comes after the number of infants in New Mexico born with syphilis increased. Health officials say one factor contributing to the spike could be insufficient syphilis testing. They say the disease is treatable during pregnancy and babies can be treated after birth. For people without insurance interested in getting tested, public health offices offer free testing.

[3] Near-record temperatures around New Mexico – Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal, and record/near-record temperatures are expected in the western half of New Mexico. Wednesday will be another warm day with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front will move into eastern NM throughout the day. Temperatures will heat back up Friday through the weekend.

[4] Carlsbad Caverns 100th anniversary of preservation – Carlsbad Caverns will be hosting its 100-year anniversary event on October 25. President Calvin Coolidge set aside the park in 1923 to preserve and protect its “unusual beauty and natural decoration.” The park encompasses the caverns and more than 119 other caves as well as the unique native ecology. The 100th-anniversary will kick off at the park visitor center at 9:30 a.m.

[5] Two NM high school football teams show sportsmanship – Two New Mexico high school football teams came together to make a memorable moment for a senior at Clayton High School. Both Clayton and the opposing Tatum Coyotes worked together helping Caytano Trujillo, who has special needs, score a touchdown. Trujillo says his next goal is to score a touchdown for the lobos. His coach said they’re working on another moment of Trujillo this Friday versus Dulce.