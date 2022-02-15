Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Community reacts to 11 injured in stabbing spree, suspect in custody – Tobias Gutierrez was arrested near Lomas and I-40 on Sunday after police say he stabbed 11 people along Central Ave. in Albuquerque. Online records show Gutierrez served time in federal prison in Flordia from 2014 until June of 2022 for aggravated assault and being a felon with a gun.

[2] Albuquerque councilors weigh in on potential repeal of plastics ban – The ban on plastic bags in Albuquerque could be repealed as many believe a pandemic is not the time to stop the use of the bags. The ban was put in place two years ago but paused during the majority of the pandemic. City Councilor Brook Bassan recently proposed a repeal of the plastic bag ban. Bassan says in addition to the heavier environmental burden when paper stitched bags are made the pandemic is not over and the potential for spread should be limited. Councilor Pat Davis says repealing the ban could impact the entire state. The ordinance will now head to the full city council for a vote.

[3] Warm and windy on Tuesday – Tuesday morning is quiet and chilly with clouds overhead in much of northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be ten to twenty degrees warmer than normal this afternoon, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Rounds of clouds will move overhead, with some clearing by the evening.

[4] Four 1950s stained glass windows vandalized at North Valley church – A local church is still cleaning up after four of their decades-old stained glass windows were broken. Father Vincent Paul Chavez at the North Valley’s St. Therese Parish says the suspect has been arrested but they see a larger problem. The church is fundraising to buy protective glass to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

[5] Presbyterian’s smallest baby celebrates first birthday – An Albuquerque family is days away from celebrating a big birthday for the smallest baby ever taken care of at Presbyterian Hospital. At just 24 weeks gestation, Jari came into the world weight 11.5 ounces. Doctors only gave him a 30% chance of survival. However, over the course of 127 days, Jari grew from a small size to a little more than five pounds and was finally cleared to go home. The family still meets up with some of Jari’s nurses who love watching him grow.