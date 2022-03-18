Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Stabbing suspect deemed violent ‘risk’ to others released – A man accused of stabbing a delivery driver is now out on the streets — despite mental health professionals warning he has a risk of violence towards others. Officials say it’s all because of staffing shortages. In March 2020, Derrick Armijo was stabbed in the heart in downtown Albuquerque, allegedly by Alfonso Valencia. In a court order, the Department of Health found he presents a high risk of violence towards others. In the same court order, it says the department will not seek civil commitment because of current staff shortages.

[2] 13-year-old behind wheel in crash that killed 9 – In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the van carrying nine members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament. According to the NTSB, the left front tire, which was a spare, failed and caused the vehicle to pull hard to the left, crossing into the opposing lane. Nine people died in that crash; six USW students, the head coach, and the two people inside the Dodge

[3] Quieting down briefly, but another storm is on the way – The winter storm has moved out of the state, leaving some snowy roads in the northern high terrain, and freezing fog in spots like Clines Corners and Ruidoso. Temperatures are colder, and sub-freezing for the commute. Friday will be a quieter day, with slightly warmer temperatures, mostly to partly sunny skies, and lighter winds. Winds will come in from the NW at 10-20 mph. A light shower of flurries will be possible in the northern mountains this afternoon as a weak upper level disturbance moves over the area.

[4] More floors being added to UNMH Critical Care Tower – UNM’s new hospital tower is getting bigger, bringing with it even more hospital beds. Officials say the Higher Education Department and State Board of Finance have given the green light to add two more floors to the Critical Care Tower, currently under construction. It will take about three years for the two extra floors to be completed inside and out.

[5] NMSU wins first NCAA tournament game since 1993 – The Aggies are dancing. 12 seed NMSU upset five seeded UCONN in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday winning 70-63. It was a close one for the Aggies as there were four lead changes and five ties throughout the game. Up next for the Aggies is the four seed Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will take place on Saturday, March 19 in Buffalo, New York at 6:40 p.m.