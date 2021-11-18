KRQE Newsfeed: Spending plans, Case continues, Much cooler Thursday, Stalking concerns, Plaza lights

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] NM Supreme Court sides with lawmakers in case over governor’s authority to spend federal stimulus funds Lawmakers are working on a plan to spend the remaining $1 billion in federal pandemic relief money after the state Supreme Court ruled they have the authority instead of the governor. Back in April, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed the legislature’s earmarks for those federal dollars in the state’s budget bill. For months, state officials have gone back and forth as to who has the ultimate power to spend federal dollars that come into New Mexico. On Wednesday, the New Mexico Supreme Court sided with the state’s legislative branch.

[2] Investigation continues in death of 1-month-old in Valencia County Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies released a three-minute phone call with a CYFD case worker that happened after the death of a one-month-old earlier this week. it reveals that CYFD did not have a plan when it came to Kiria Milton and her two children’s safety and that CYFD had no idea the kids were back in Milton’s care. In the video, CYFD claimed they were waiting on the father, Saint Padilla, to notify them when Milton was released from the hospital before they would make their plan but Padilla didn’t. The sheriff’s office says they followed the law and removed the children the week before the baby’s death, but it was up to CYFD to check in on the family.

[3] Chilliest morning and day of the season emperatures are cold this morning, starting in the single digits, teens, 20s, and low 30s. Daytime temperatures will stay chilly, only warming into the 50s for all. Be sure to wear the warmer layers! We will be mostly sunny and mostly calm today.

[4] Stalking incidences went up by 33% on UNM campuses There is growing concern with stalking incidents on UNM’s campus going up. Last year, even when hardly any students were actually on campus, stalking incidents went up by 33%. UNM leaders say that’s because some stalkers are turning to virtual tactics using reverse Google image search on victims on social media or dating apps. The UNM Women’s Resource Center is looking for a mechanic or auto body shop they can partner with to help look for tracking devices on stalking victims’ cars.

[5] Santa Fe Plaza lights to turn on November 26 The City of Santa Fe is preparing to turn on the lights to its holiday display in the Plaza. The lights go on November 26 with festivities beginning at 3:30 p.m. including live music. Santa is expected to arrive by vintage fire truck at 5 p.m.