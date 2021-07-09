KRQE Newsfeed: Spending battle, Federal prison, Chances for evening showers, Pandemic pay, New exhibit

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Calls for an extraordinary session on how to spend relief funds increasing Republicans are now asking the state attorney general to weigh in on who has the authority to spend federal pandemic funding. The legislature had approved a bill breaking down how $1.75 billion should be spent but Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed it, saying it’s the governor’s job, not lawmakers on how to spend the money. Republicans did not have the necessary backing from three-fifths of the legislature to start the session. Only Democratic Senator Jacob Candelaria was in favor of the special session.

[2] Woman involved in Edgewood robbery, murder sentenced The woman involved in the deadly shooting of an Edgewood gas station attendant is not heading to federal prison, but only for less than half the time originally proposed. On Thursday, Eileen Sandoval admitted to making the call that brought a car full of people to the Edgewood Smith’s gas station in 2018. Her accomplice, Daniel Gonzales grabbed $48 from the counter before getting caught by station attendant Michael Pelkey. There was a struggle, until one of the other men in the car, Daniel Martinez is accused of firing a shot, killing Pelkey. Sandoval will serve a seven-year prison sentence.

[3] Dry skies Friday morning ahead of south-moving storms This morning is quiet and dry across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Skies will stay dry until the early afternoon in the northern and western high terrain. Storms will develop by mid-late afternoon, moving south into the surrounding low terrain, hitting more spots in the northeast highlands, east plains to east mountains, and middle-upper Rio Grande Valley. The best chance for rain in the Metro area will be during the late evening, after 7 p.m.

[4] APS renews pledge to provide staff with COVID bonuses Employees with Albuquerque Public Schools could soon be getting some extra pay for their work during this pandemic. Earlier this year, the district tried to give out bonuses but the state auditor said that violated state rules about increasing pay for work already completed. APS will give out what it’s calling retention pay, drawing on federal funding, full-time workers will get $1,000 while part-timers will get $500.

[5] New museum exhibit aims to educate visitors on the history of viruses A new exhibit at the Natural History and Science Museum is diving into the history and challenges of epidemics. The exhibit will highlight the origins of diseases that can be passed between humans and animals, the role humans play in the spread, and why some outbreaks become epidemics. It will also take a look at how health care workers have fought widespread viruses around the world throughout history. “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World” opens July 23 and runs through January.