KRQE Newsfeed: Speeding cameras, Charges filed, Storms and showers, Pedestrian bridge, Vintage bus

[1] City of Albuquerque considers bringing back speed vans Speed cameras could soon be back on Albuquerque streets. The violations have gotten so bad that some city councilors think it’s time to bring them back. Albuquerque had mobile speed vans over a decade ago and the vans would be similar to the ones used in Rio Rancho currently. The mayor and city councilor sponsors wouldn’t say how many vans they’d like or how pricey the tickets would be. APD says a third of all fatal crashes in Albuquerque involve excessive speed.

[2] Sunport murder suspect Sean Lannon now charged in death of fourth victim Another murder charge has been filed against the man accused of leaving four bodies in a truck at the Sunport. Sean Lannon was facing charges for the murders of his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon as well as Jesten Mata and Matthew Miller. Now, he’s facing another charge for the murder of Randall Apostalon. Lannon told St. Louis Police he hired Apostalon to move storage bins for him containing the bodies of the dismembered victims. Police say when Apostalon told Lannon to get the bins out of the back of the truck, Lannon killed him with a hammer. Lannon remains behind bars in New Jersey.

[3] More record heat Wednesday with storms appearing in the mountains This morning is dry and comfortable. Today we will see more record heat in the northwest corner of the state, but hot temperatures for everyone. Heat advisories will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Four Corners and middle Rio Grande Valley.

[4] City plans possible bike-pedestrian bridge between Rail Yards, neighborhood A group of south valley residents is planning to meet with city officials this week voicing concerns about a proposed bridge linking the Rail Yards to their neighborhood. Neighbors are concerned about increased traffic and possible crime in the area. The bridge has been outlined in the Rail Yards master plan since 2014 however, residents say they were just contacted about the idea two weeks ago. It’s unclear how much the project would cost or if the city has any money for it.

[5] ABQ Ride showcases nearly 100-year-old bus to encourage ridership A vintage Albuquerque bus will be hitting the streets this summer. The bus belonged to the Albuquerque Bus Company nearly a century ago. The city bought and refurbished the vintage bus from 1927 but because of safety standards, the public will not be allowed to ride it. However, the City hopes the spectacle will drum up interest in public transportation. The bus will drive around the city and make appearances at events for photo ops.