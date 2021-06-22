KRQE Newsfeed: Speed vans, Cyclist race crash, Hot temperatures, Cannabis locations, Clean up

Tuesday’s Top Stories:

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New legislation details rules for Albuquerque speed vans A controversial proposal would bring speed vans back to Albuquerque. As the proposal stands, a private company would operate the cameras, APD would review the footage and sign off on the violation, and the fine would be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. If someone else was driving, they could be identified and cited instead. Next month, at least one town hall meeting will take place after the public weighs in. City councilors say they could make changes before giving it the green light.

[2] New Mexican injured in Show Low race after truck plows through cyclists Two New Mexicans were at an Arizona bike race and one of them is now hospitalized along with five others who were left in critical condition after a driver struck them during the race. Now their friends are asking for the public’s help through a GoFundMe. The scene took place at a cycling race in Show Low, Arizona over the weekend. Witnesses say the driver of the truck was heading in the wrong direction when he slammed into the group of cyclists. Police say the driver was 35-year-old Shawn Michael Chock but didn’t say why the incident happened.

[3] Eastern New Mexico sees return of hot temperatures This morning is hazy and clear with comfortable temperatures. It’s a good morning to open the windows before we get hot. Temperatures are rebounding back to the 80s and 90s in eastern New Mexico after a brief cool down yesterday. The rest of the state will be hot again like yesterday.

[4] City councilors weigh temporary ban on marijuana sales in Old Town Recreational marijuana sales will not be allowed in Old Town, at least not right away. On Monday night, the city council backed Councilor Isaac Benton’s proposal to put a moratorium on permits for cannabis businesses after they become legal in April. That is expected to start next July. Benton says the area needs more time to look at possible zoning limitations for that area where many features are regulated to preserve Old Town’s historic character.

[5] El Paso dive group volunteers clean up Bill Evans Lake near Silver City A group of divers from Texas donated their time and skills to clean up a New Mexico lake. The Game & Fish Department posted photos of the cleanup earlier this month at Bill Evans Lake northwest of Silver City. The lake is a regular diving spot for the El Paso Dive Group and they wanted to give back by making it cleaner for the public. The group pulled hundreds of pounds of litter from the water and along the shoreline.