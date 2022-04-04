Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque’s speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing tickets – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing how they plan to pay for speeding cameras Monday. In October council signed legislation starting the automated speed enforcement program. Since then five cameras have been placed throughout the city. By the end of this month those caught speeding will get a ticket. They city says they may bring ten more cameras to place throughout the city by next year.

[2] Gallup Police search for missing man and children – Gallup Police are asking the public for help finding a missing father and his children. Police say 35-year-old Myron Mccabe and his two children, 8-year-old Myrah Mccabe and 4-year old Myrus Mccabe were last seen at their apartment around 8:30 Sunday morning. Myron is described as five feet five inches tall, with brown eyes and his bald. Myrah is described as three feet tall, with brown eyes and shoulder length hair. Myrus is also three feet tall with brown eyes and black hair, he was last seen wearing Paw Patrol pajamas. Anyone who has seen them or has information on is asked to contact Gallup Police

[3] Breezy Monday morning ahead of storm system bringing stronger gusts – We are waking up to near 40 mph wind gusts in some spots as a storm system nears the state. Monday will be much cooler for the northeast with a chance for some spotty showers and only a few degrees cooler for the rest of the state under partly cloudy skies. Winds will die down during the Monday morning commute but stronger wind gusts are likely across western New Mexico Monday afternoon ahead of another storm emerging from the Pacific Northwest

[4] 6-year-old passes milestone in recovery after falling 15 feet – It’s been nearly a year since 6-year-old Abigail Geisler fell 15 feet from her second story half wall, completely shattering a part of her skull. Since then, that piece has been missing, leaving her vulnerable and forcing her to wear a helmet. Thanks to a surgery she had two weeks ago, she is making major improvements. Abigail had a cranioplasty done and her parents say they are already noticing improvements to her conversational skills.

[5] ProStart Invitational starts, culinary scholarships up for grabs – The Hospitality Industry Education Foundation and the New Mexico Restaurant Association will be hosting the 19th annual New Mexico ProStart Invitational Monday in Albuquerque. he event will be hosting more than 75 top ProStart students from across the state to demonstrate leadership in culinary and management. Students have a shot at winning a share of $1 million in scholarships. The first place winner will be crowned state champions and will head to the National ProStart Invitational in Washington D.C. this summer.