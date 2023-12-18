Monday’s Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque residents react to newest speed camera – The 20th and final speed camera is up and running on Paseo del Norte. The city placed the device along the stretch near Louisiana that went live on Dec. 11. The camera installed on Paseo was the last one needed to complete the city’s automated speed enforcement network. Citations will be sent to speeders giving hundred dollar fines every time they’re caught going over ten miles per hour the speed limit.

[2] Man accused of robbing ABQ gas station for ice cream, assaulting employee – A man is behind bars after police said he robbed an Albuquerque gas station and assaulted the clerk. According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to the Fill Up Gas Station at the corner of 4th and Menual around 8 a.m. Sunday. An employee said 43-year-old Daniel Gawronski was stealing ice cream from the store. Documents claimed that when the employee told him to put the ice cream back, he hit the employee with a stick, grabbed more ice cream, and took off.

[3] Cooler and cloudier weather across New Mexico on Monday – Monday morning is chilly and dry. Fog will dissipate in the Four Corners near Shiprock by mid-morning, and high clouds are moving into the state. Monday will be a partly cloudy day, and temperatures will stay cooler than Sunday in most of the state. The biggest cooldown will be in eastern New Mexico, where temperatures will be around ten to fifteen degrees cooler than Sunday.

[4] ABQ Sunport invests about $3M for artwork as part of renovation project – The Albuquerque International Sunport is looking to highlight New Mexico art as part of the airport’s ongoing renovations. Officials with the Sunport say they are still searching for New Mexican artists to fill seven remaining sites with pieces to compliment the airport’s “Dream of Flight” renovation project. This comes as five artists have already been selected to display their work at other sites in the Sunport. Officials say they expect all the artwork to be complete and on display once construction at the Sunport wraps up.

[5] New Mexico musician creates song ‘Christmas in Santa Fe’ – A New Mexico native is giving the state’s Christmas traditions some love through her music. Artist and Española native Tess Fresquez created a song that tells the story of the world she grew up in complete with farolitos, luminarias, watching Christmas lights shine on the Santa Fe Plaza and food. “Christmas in Santa Fe” was released earlier this month.