KRQE Newsfeed: Special session, Shocking find, Cold front, Making changes, New look

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico lawmakers split on special session for recreational marijuana Lawmakers are heading back to Santa Fe for a special legislative session focusing on legalizing marijuana. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling lawmakers back after the recreational marijuana proposal fell short in the 60-day session. Sponsors of the bill say they’ve adjusted the proposal over this past 10-day break. Some Republican lawmakers argue that the special session is unnecessary. This session could cost about $50,000 a day and they’re not sure how long it will take since it’s a controversial bill.

[2] Albuquerque woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom New video shows a woman came home to find a stranger in her bed in her southeast Albuquerque home back in January. She snuck out without the intruder noticing before calling the police. Authorities say that man was 48-year-old Martin Copeland. In the video, Copeland barely communicates with the officers, even claiming at one point to live there, however, officers discovered that wasn’t the case. The homeowner chose to press charges against Copeland leading to his arrest.

[3] Strong wind across central, southern New Mexico Tuesday This morning is dry and mild, with temperatures in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. A cold front will start moving into the state from north to south today. The wind will be strong across central and southern New Mexico as the cold front moves through. Winds will gust up to around 40 mph, and due to dry conditions, there will be high fire danger with Red Flag Warnings in effect this afternoon and evening.

[4] APS provides inside look at classrooms ahead of reopening Albuquerque Public Schools is making changes to the classrooms ahead of Monday’s reopening. Due to classroom size, students’ desks will be separated by three feet instead of six and that still meets CDC guidelines. Plexiglass has been installed in most classrooms. APS also says students will not be able to share any class materials. Lunchtime for students at some schools will have assigned tables while others will have to sit outside.

[5] Developers show near-final plans for Winrock shopping center The old Winrock shopping center may be getting a new look. Goodman Realty says the property will undergo a complete transformation over the next year and a half. The property will feature a park with a gazebo, a dog park, walking paths, a children’s play area, and even a place for a trolley to circulate the property. There will also be an outdoor performance space with activities for all ages. Developers are scheduled to present the plans to the city at a meeting on Wednesday where it could be approved.