KRQE Newsfeed: Speaking out, Twistle app, Wind gusts, Slight changes, Entertainment spots

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Family of victims of DWI crash allegedly caused by off-duty officer speak out The family of the men killed in a wrong-way crash involving an off-duty officer is speaking out following the fatal incident. Police say off-duty Cuba police officer Brandon Barber was allegedly drunk when he struck the men’s car head-on. Inside the other car were 50-year-old Alfredo Escaname-Hernandez, 21-year-old Diego Arellano Robles, and 21-year-old Fernando Arellano. Alfredo and Diego died while Fernando is still fighting for his life at UNMH. The family is now asking for justice.

[2] New Mexico tech company helps track COVID patient progress A local company is helping to track how patients are fighting COVID-19 at home and it’s helping to get them the medical care they need. The company, Twistle, is a platform that allows patients to communicate with personnel via text, email, messaging apps or phone calls. That personnel will then communicate the information to medical care teams, pre-determining the severity of each case. They’ve also started helping with vaccine outreach.

[3] Northern New Mexico sees light showers as wind gusts expected Light rain showers continue to pass through far northeast New Mexico and southeast Colorado this morning. The area will start to dry out through the morning, but more showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern mountains this afternoon, moving east into the northeast highlands throughout the afternoon and evening.

[4] Workforce Solutions going back to work search requirement for benefits New Mexicans on unemployment will now have to prove they’re actively looking for work to qualify for benefits. They’re now being required to make a minimum of two different work search contacts every week. Workforce Solutions had waived that requirement at the start of the pandemic. The department says the change comes as the spread of the virus is slowing down, which is allowing more businesses to reopen. As of Saturday, more than 81,000 New Mexicans were receiving unemployment benefits.

[5] Cliff’s Amusement Park opens for first time in more than a year Several entertainment spots are back open and New Mexicans took full advantage. Cliff’s Amusement Park has reopened at limited capacity and sold out over the weekend. You must buy your tickets in advance. The Isotopes are playing again Monday night and won their first victory on Sunday as they took on Sugar Land to a large crowd on Mother’s Day. The BioPark is reporting a huge turnout over the weekend after Bernalillo County moved to the Turquoise reopening tier. Currently, the Biopark facilities are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.