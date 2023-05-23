Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] ABQ mom wants justice after daughter’s disappearance, murder – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was found murdered in Sandoval County last summer, nearly two months after she was reported missing from the South Valley. Her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Martinez, was arrested and charged for her murder. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, said Yasmin had big plans for the future. Martinez is still awaiting trial for Yasmin’s murder. More than a year after her death, Jaramillo said the pain hurts just the same.

[2] Texico mom accused of chaining up, starving children to take plea deal – Jayme Kushman, one of the Texico moms accused of abusing kids, including chaining them to a bed to keep them from the fridge, is taking a plea deal. CYFD workers claimed the home had backed up sewage and no running water. According to court documents, Kushman is pleading guilty to five felony counts of child abuse with 13 other charges getting dropped. The move lowers the time she faces behind bars from about 53.5 years to a maximum of 15 years in prison and two years of parole.

[3] Warmer and drier weather, severe storms in eastern New Mexico – Tuesday morning is dry and mostly sunny. Showers and storms will start popping up over the mountains by afternoon. Eastern New Mexico will have more moisture and a chance for thunderstorms, even strong or severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer across the state today, with seasonal highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

[4] Years-long renovation: Los Altos Park in Albuquerque close to opening – The new softball complex at Los Altos Park is almost done. Construction began in June 2021, phase one includes five new softball fields, stands, a path through the center of the park, and a shaded pavilion. Parks and Recreation said the $15 million, Phase One is expected to be done by July. One of the highlights is the community building, which has space for teams to use during games, meeting rooms, restrooms and a security office. Phase two will have a BMX track, dog park, and playground. That work should begin in the latter half of this year and cost more than $8 million.

[5] Memorial service to honor fallen New Mexico officers – New Mexico law enforcement officials will honor seven officers who died in the line of duty. The fallen officers will be remembered at the annual New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial Service, which is dedicated to the memory of officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The service will be held at 9:20 a.m. at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe