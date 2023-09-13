Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Family, friends grieve 11-year-old shot, killed while leaving Isotopes Park – The murder of an 11-year-old as he left an Isotopes game has sparked outrage throughout the state. The young boy was shot and killed in a suspected road rage shooting last Wednesday near Isotopes Park. Police said someone in a Dodge Durango fired 17 shots at the car he was in when leaving the game, killing Froylan and wounding his 24-year-old cousin, Tatiana. Froylan’s family spoke out remembering the life of the boy. The family still has no answers on who pulled the trigger, they say they are not for or against the governor’s public health order, they just want justice.

[2] NM attorney general says he won’t back the governor’s gun order – Opposition to the governor’s controversial public health order continues. The order bans people from carrying guns in public in Bernalillo County. In a letter to the governor, Attorney General Raul Torrez says he will not defend the order against the lawsuits being filed to block it. The A.G. is now asking for help on both sides of the political aisle to put together a different plan to tackle the gun violence issue.

[3] Stormy and cool Wednesday for New Mexico – Wednesday will be drier than Tuesday in central New Mexico. The skies will even show sunshine at times through midday in the Metro. Isolated, hit or miss storms will be possible in the Metro and Four Corners, from mid-late afternoon through this evening. Highs will make it into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Temperatures will warm more on Thursday through the weekend, but stay near and slightly below normal for this time in September.

[4] Free Flow New Mexico – A new collaborations is taking shape in Santa Fe to provide free feminine care products to those in need. Free Flow New Mexico is getting the products into the hands of women needing them. So far, three ‘period pods’ are located in front of the libraries around Santa Fe and offer free products for women who need them. Their goal is to later expand to other cities in New Mexico.

[5] New Mexico State Fair Events – Wednesday is dollar day at the state fair. Admission and all rides will only cost $1. A college and career fair will also take place at the fair until 3 p.m. The 2023 cake contest will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the creative arts building. Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. there will be a calf scramble at Tingley Coliseum.