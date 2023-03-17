Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Storm brings snow across central, northern New Mexico – Widespread snow showers are pushing across the Metro and most of central and northern New Mexico. Snow will continue through the day, turning to rain and mix in the lower elevations by midday and afternoon. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect until 12 PM. Snow will continue for areas south of I-40 through tonight and Saturday morning.

[2] Which projects across New Mexico are getting funds from state lawmakers? – The bill that decides which projects get funded around the state and how much they’ll get has reached the governor’s desk. The Capital Outlay contains pages and pages full of projects with a total cost of more than a billion dollars. The projects include, funding for projects in their districts. Everything from fixing up little league fields and libraries to building schools, a Navajo Code Talker Museum and more.

[3] Albuquerque Public Schools considers big changes for the 2023-2024 school year – Thursday, the Superintendent of APS, Scott Elder, announced some big changes that may be coming to the calendar of the 2023-2024 school year. The calendar has been released to the public for input before the changes are voted on in April. The biggest changes would include four additional instruction days for students, shorter summer and fall breaks and longer winter and spring breaks.

[4] NMSU releases investigation on basketball team shooting – NMSU has released its investigation into how the school handled a deadly shooting involving Aggie basketball players on the University of New Mexico campus. Although an investigation by an Albuquerque law firm found that NMSU did not break any laws, the report did provide six major recommendations for the team.

[5] UNM’s duck pond undergoing major cleaning this Spring Break – UNM’s duck pond is having a major cleaning session this Spring Break. The pond is a popular destination for students and locals in Albuquerque as well as home to ducks and other wildlife. The duck pond and the surrounding grassy areas have been closed off since Monday as officials do the routine cleaning. Crews made sure the fish and turtles were safely removed. After that, UNM’s Facilities Management drained the pond, and they’ve been working to remove debris from the bottom. Once that part is complete, they’ll fill the pond with fresh water and bring back the fish and turtles.