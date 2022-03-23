Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Messy roads this morning, cool and windy Wednesday – Heavy snow passed through central New Mexico and the Metro overnight Tuesday, leaving roads snowy, slushy and very wet. You will need extra time to clear heavy snow off of your car Wednesday morning, and extra time to take it slow on the roads, due to the messy conditions. Snow continues to ride south along the Rio Grande Valley, but it is will clear by around 8 AM. Roads will worsen in the lower Rio Grande Valley from Soccorro to Las Cruces through 7-8 AM. Skies will clear throughout the morning in most spots, with sunshine for the afternoon, except in eastern NM, where more clouds will arrive through the afternoon and evening.

[2] Man charged with killing fellow city worker to be released on house arrest – The Santa Fe man accused of shooting and killing a fellow city employee during a fight will be released on house arrest. Police say Karl Rougemont was arguing with Christopher Vigil on St. Michael’s and Cerillos on Mar. 7. Cell phone video presented in court, shows Vigil on top of Rougemont at first, punching Rougemont. Prosecuting attorneys say that’s when Rougemont shot Vigil, the video shows Rougemont stood up, and pointed the gun at Vigil, before walking away.

[3] Man involved in two murders won’t remain in jail until trial – Local officials are now pushing back against Judge Stan Whitaker’s decision to release a suspect in two murders from jail until trial. In February 2021 Adrian Avila is accused of plotting with a woman to lure a man through social media, then kidnap him and force him to drive to his home to pick up cash. Investigators say Avila killed the brother of that man after being confronted. Avila has also been charged for shooting and killing a man who was trying to buy a gun from a group he was with in 2020. the district attorney says his office plans to appeal the ruling.

[4] McKinley County inmate faked medical episode, stole transport van – New video shows the moments a New Mexico inmate made off with a prisoner transport van. After the inmate Joshua Hall complains of chest pains, the McKinley County deputy pulls over at a gas station and lets him out of the van on Monday. Hall eventually slipped out of his handcuffs and charged at the deputy. After a struggle on the ground, Hall got in the van and drove off. Hall was arrested after a chase with New Mexico State Police.

[5] Van Gogh exhibit temporarily closes due to fire safety violations – The popular Van Gogh exhibit is expected to be back open Wednesday after it had to temporarily shut down over safety issues. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they became aware of safety violations at the exhibit and the Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the building owner to correct them. Neither the exhibit organizers or AFR would give details about the specific violations.