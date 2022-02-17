Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] Snow showers and difficult driving for Thursday morning commute – Heavy snow is coming down Thursday morning in the east mountains, central highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley and the northern mountains. Road conditions are deteriorating fast, so be prepared for difficult driving Especially along I-25 Bernalillo to Santa Fe and I-40 from the Tijeras Canyon to Clines Corners.

[2] Video shows suspected killer of woman found dead inside massage business – New video is showing the moments after a woman was murdered inside an Albuquerque massage business. The video inside the massage business shows a woman lying on the floor. The suspected killer is seen in a room just a few feet away, calmly robbing the place. Police say around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night they responded to the Canna Spa on Coors and Fortuna after reports of a possible robbery.

[3] Roundhouse Roundup: Final Day, Final Actions – It’s the final day of the 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session. In the past few days, a slew of crime-related bills has made it through.

[4] APD cracking down on off-highway vehicles – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on the illegal use of off-road vehicles since the hit-and-run death of a child outside the River of Lights. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was not legal on paved roads in Albuquerque. Since then, the department has issued 10 ATV citations.

[5] Albuquerque dancer performs during Super Bowl halftime show – An Albuquerque dancer is in the spotlight after sharing a stage with hip-hop artists at the Super Bowl halftime show. Amadi Oubichon was dancing on stage during the 50 Cent and Mary J Blige performances. Oubichon was born and raised in the South Valley and says she’s been dancing since she started walking.