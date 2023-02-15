Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Snow-covered and slick roads Wednesday morning – Roads are snow covered and slick across the state, even throughout the Metro. It is all thanks to heavy overnight and early morning snowfall. The line is pushing eastward, but more scattered snow showers will develop in northern and western New Mexico throughout the day. The Metro will be mostly dry all day, but the northern snow will not completely end until this evening. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will remain in effect until 5 p.m

[2] Heiar out as NMSU basketball coach – Embattled NMSU men’s Basketball Coach Greg Heiar has been fired. This is after a hazing scandal engulfed the program leading to the cancellation of the rest of its season. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the decision in an email sent out Tuesday evening. A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

[3] New Mexico bill could mandate outdoor learning – State lawmakers are proposing for more time for students to learn outdoors. Senate Bill 289 would mandate outdoor learning in public K through 12 schools across the state. The state would give teachers the curriculum and physical resources needed for the new standards. Resources needed could include shade coverings, chairs, and outdoor chalkboards.

[4] Couple accused in murder of woman beaten to death – An Albuquerque man is facing charges, accused of killing a woman for her social security money. Now, investigators believe his wife helped him cover it up. Peggy Meyer’s remains were spotted by a rancher south of Madrid back in March 2020. The couple Meyer lived with, James and Beverly Bradley is facing charges.

[5] Albuquerque’s Hotel Blue renovations back on track following delays – Another vacant building in downtown Albuquerque will soon be getting a highly anticipated makeover. Hotel Blue, at the corner of 8th and Central has been there since 1965. But for the last few years, it’s sat vacant. Within the next few weeks it will begin its transformation into a boutique hotel called “Arrive Albuquerque.” The more than $20 million project is expected to be completed at the end of next year.