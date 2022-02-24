Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Snowy and icy roads Thursday morning Snow came down overnight, leaving a couple of inches in the Metro. Roads are snowy and wet, but with temperatures in the teens, black ice is forming. You may also need some extra time to dust the snow off the car. The storm is clearing out, and only the far east plains are seeing ongoing snow as of early this morning. Additional snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains through the mid-afternoon, with a dusting to 2″ of additional accumulation possible.

[2] APD investigating west side crash, school bus roll-over A bus carrying twenty three students was hit by a white mustang and caused the bus to roll over. Police say they believe the car was drag racing when it clipped the back tire of the bus. Nine students were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

[3] Socorro homes destroyed after suspected arson Monday’s fire in Socorro left two homes homes destroyed and third badly damaged. The suspected arsonist is behind bars. Police have not confirmed any details about the suspect, but jail records show Erica Wiesen was booked yesterday on charges of Arson and domestic violence.

[4] Albuquerque police stepping up traffic enforcement Albuquerque Police chief Harold Medina says they are cracking down on speeders. Medina says they are shifting field officers and service aids to crashes so traffic officers can focus on speed enforcement. During a busy three hour stretch on Wednesday morning police issued more than 130 speeding citations

[5] Good Samaritan pulls children from toppled school bus A man who helped rescue Albuquerque students after their school bus rolled over on Wednesday deemed a local hero. Matthew Jenkins was on his way to pick up his kids when he saw the crash. Jenkins ran to help and started pulling children out of the bus.