Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Winter storm brings heavy snow through Friday – Snow is coming down in the Four Corners and around the northern mountains Thursday morning. Snow will continue for areas north of I-40 and the west mountains during the day, and road conditions will deteriorate. Temperatures are freezing in the northeast highlands, where a back door cold front is bringing in arctic air, but the rest of the state is in the warm sector of this storm, with mostly above freezing temperatures Thursday morning and expecting to be mild in the afternoon.

[2] Mounting evidence against Jeannine Jaramillo – Evidence continues to mount against a woman accused of causing a crash on I-25 that killed a police officer and a retired firefighter, then blaming it on a man who does not exist. New court documents say patrol car video confirms Jeannine Jaramillo was the only one who ever got out of her car. Charges have also been refiled in two stolen vehicle cases out of Cibola County. These charges had previously been dropped after Jaramillo was involved in a similar incident.

[3] Española students recovering after school bus flipped in crash – Students in Española are recovering after a pickup truck hit their school bus, causing it to flip. This comes just weeks after a similar bus crash in Albuquerque. The bus ride home from school Tuesday started off like normal for the middle and high school students. At least three teens were taken to the hospital with minor injuries while others were treated and released to parents and guardians. KRQE News 13 reached out to Española Police to see if either driver will face charges, but have not yet heard back.

[4] APS making adjustments to address budget shortfall – A big drop in enrollment has the state’s largest school district facing a $17.5-million budget shortfall. The district says the drop in enrollment is caused by a growing number of people leaving New Mexico, and students transferring to private or charter schools. APS isn’t the only district seeing this. Back in December Santa Fe Public Schools was also experiencing a decline in numbers. Right now the district is under a hiring freeze while they focus on shifting their current employees around as needed, to avoid any lay offs.

[5] New Mexicans help Ukrainians fleeing to Poland – While people continue to flee from Ukraine, some New Mexicans are venturing into the danger. When the invasion began, Santa Fe real estate broker Keith Crow took a flight overseas. He, along with others are giving dozens of people rides several times a day to Poland. Without their help some Ukrainians trying to escape would have to walk to get the border. Crow is heading home soon, he plans to continue to help Ukrainians through his GoFundMe. He said he is working to hire taxi drivers to pick up people from their homes and take them to the train station.