KRQE Newsfeed: Snow and wind, Fallen hero, Exposure app, Tax rebates, Summer sports

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday morning A strong winter storm is moving through New Mexico this morning, bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds across parts of the state. Heavy snow is falling across parts of New Mexico, bringing dangerous driving conditions for some. Strong winds have moved into Albuquerque, where wind gusts over 60 mph have been recorded. This easterly wind is developing a snow hole, keeping Albuquerque mostly free of snow. There is some blowing snow in the Heights and Foothills.

[2] Former Albuquerque classmate remembers slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley The death of police officer Eric Talley in the Boulder, Colorado shooting hits close to home for some New Mexicans. Talley grew up in Albuquerque, going to Whittier Elementary, Wilson Middle School, and then graduated from Highland High School in 1988. Talley’s classmate, Kerry O’Bryant says he wants his friend to be remembered as someone who was truly loved by the people who knew him Talley’s former classmates started a GoFundMe to help raise money for his family.

[3] New Mexico launches COVID-19 exposure notification app The state’s Department of Health is explaining why their new COVID-19 app is so important for people to use. NM Notify will tell you if you’ve been exposed to someone with the virus. A person who tests positive for COVID-19 should self-report to the app. It will then notify people who have recently been in the same area as the infected person.

[4] New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Dept. begins issuing $600 rebates The state is giving out $600 rebates to certain households that qualify for the working families tax credit. Individuals making less than $31,200 or couples filing jointly making less than $39,000 will automatically get the credit. It will come either by mail or direct deposit based on how 2020 tax returns were filed. More than 100,000 rebates have been issued so far.

[5] City of Albuquerque preparing for COVID-safe summer sports leagues The City of Albuquerque is gearing up for summer sports leagues. The city’s indoor pools are open for lap swimming but if you’ve traveled out-of-state recently, they’re asking that you still quarantine for two weeks before using the facilities. Reservations are required for up to two days in advance for the general public. The city plans to announce league plans in the next couple of weeks including what sports are returning.