KRQE Newsfeed: Small group reentry, Vaccine supply boost, Even warmer, Gas tax hike, Honoring women

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Small group in-person learning begins at some Albuquerque schools This week, 1,300 APS students are returning to classrooms in small groups at APS schools. According to the school district, principals are still submitting more small-group learning plans which include strict COVID guidelines. The purpose is to give a boost to students who are in need of extra help. However, APS is also submitting the small groups plan to the state to see if it will classify the district as a hybrid model so they can qualify for sports to start up again. APS should find out Wednesday if the state will accept it.

[2] Biden: Enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by end of May President Biden says the U.S. is on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May. The president also challenged every state to start prioritizing teachers for vaccination. Meanwhile, New Mexico is still working through the elderly and those with major health risks. They do say that teachers are at the top of the essential workers’ list which should be next. The governor’s office says supply is the only barrier preventing them from getting vaccinated sooner.

[3] New Mexico sees a quiet, sunny day ahead of next winter storm Wednesday evening This morning is chilly but quiet across New Mexico and southern Colorado. The sun will shine bright across all of the state today and temperatures will be warmer than yesterday. Winds will be light for most. As the next winter storm draws closer, southwest New Mexico will see some clouds moving in during the afternoon, and winds will be up to around 25 mph.

[4] Legislation proposes to increase gas tax State lawmakers are considering raising taxes at the pump, a penny each year for the next five years. Sponsors say it would bring in $150 million for a backlog on road projects. Right now, New Mexicans pay 37 cents a gallon in taxes. About half of that is federal gas tax and the other half goes toward state road projects. The last tax increase was 28 years ago.

[5] Balloon Museum exhibit celebrates women’s contributions to ballooning March is Women’s History Monty and the Balloon Museum is celebrating with a new exhibit called “Stories by Women on the ground and in the Air”. It includes a mural featuring women who have made an impact in the ballooning world and other interactive exhibits. Time slots to visit the Balloon Museum must be reserved online.