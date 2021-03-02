KRQE Newsfeed: Single-shot vaccines, UNM fall plans, Warming up, Rail Runner returns, Run for the Zoo

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico to receive 17,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week The state Department of Health says New Mexico is expecting 17,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine sometime Tuesday. While studies show it’s slightly less effective at stopping the virus altogether, health officials say it’s very effective at minimizing the impact of an infection. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows more Americans are now willing to get the vaccine. Meanwhile, about 55% say they’ve already gotten a vaccine or want one.

[2] UNM lays out tentative plan for fall semester The University of New Mexico is counting on the vaccine to help them start in-person learning come the fall semester. However, that could always change in six months. UNM says everything will depend on what the pandemic looks like in late summer as well as state guidelines. UNM officials said they should have a finalized plan in the coming weeks.

[3] High pressure leads to warmer temperatures as skies stay sunny, dry This morning is cold across the entire area, with single digits in southern Colorado and the northern mountains, and teens and 20s for the rest of the state. It is quiet with clear skies, light winds, and no problems on the roads. Today will be warmer for all, thanks to the return of high pressure. Skies will stay sunny and dry, and the wind will be light. The weather stays similar, but a bit warmer on Wednesday.

[4] Rail Runner to resume with limited-service next week The Rail Runner will soon be back in service soon for the first time in nearly a year. Starting on Monday, the Rail Runner will run weekdays only on a limited schedule. Each train will be limited to 25% capacity or about 160 passengers per car. While many other commuter trains around the country started running again months ago, Rail Runner officials say state restrictions prohibited them from reopening sooner.

[5] Virtual Run for the Zoo date announced Run for the Zoo is back this year with its second virtual event. From May 2 through May 9, people can walk, run, bike, or skate the route. Participants can choose from a half marathon, 10K, 5K, or a one-mile event. This is the first year the race has offered a full marathon and anyone can finish their race inside or outside on their own. Registration opens on March 29.