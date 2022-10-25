Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations – The Albuquerque Police Department says their ShotSpotter technology, which notifies them of gunshots, has been a success. APD says the system has detected nearly 9,000 gunshots since the beginning of the year. From that, 1,200 have led officers to guns, casings, suspects and victims. They say a total of 58 suspects have been identified and 179 victims found in 2022 so far. ShotSpotter is in all six area commands throughout the city. APD chief Harold Medina says he would like to see more coverage in other areas of Albuquerque that see large gatherings and traffic. According to the company that makes the technology, ShotSpotter is used in more than 120 cities across the country such as Chicago and Detroit.

[2] BCSO arrests man involved in crime spree – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies have taken Tommy Trujillo into custody. BCSO says Trujillo had been on crime spree and led law enforcement on multiple pursuits Monday morning. Officials say Trujillo stole multiple cars, led deputies on several high-speed chases and even robbed his stepdad’s business at gunpoint. His stepdad says police were called to Trujillo’s dad’s house after Trujillo held a knife to his dad’s neck. Trujillo eventually barricaded himself inside a vehicle, which led to a SWAT standoff. The standoff ended when Trujillo jumped out of his vehicle and tried to run away before deputies took him into custody.

[3] Freezing morning temperatures, but warmer Tuesday – Aside from cold temperatures, the weather is clear and quiet. Monday’s storm has moved east of the state, and drier, warmer weather is expected Tuesday. Highs will climb into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Skies will be sunny, and winds will be calmer. Wednesday will be beautiful, but the next storm will arrive on Thursday, bringing breezy winds, rain, snow and cold temperatures.

[4] East Mountain properties current target in rent assistance scam – Some living in Bernalillo County are confused after receiving mail saying they applied for rent assistance, except they didn’t. A landlord in the east mountains says she is confused after receiving an email saying her renter applied to the county for rental assistance and she needed to approve it. Bernalillo County says the area is being targeted by scammers. They said it would help their team if those receiving the letters respond to the county to ensure the claims are denied. It’s considered fraud to make false claims. The county reports any form of fraud to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

[5] Groundbreaking held for new fire station in Moriarty – Firefighters and local leaders are celebrating a new fire station coming to the East Mountains. Crews broke ground on the facility in Moriarty where it will replace a 60-year-old firehouse officials say was badly outdated. The new facility is expected to help firefighters respond more quickly to rural communities in the East Mountains. The project is made possible by $5.25M in federal funding along with another million dollars from the state.