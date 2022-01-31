Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Proposed bill targets repeat shoplifters – Lawmakers are saying enough is enough when it comes to shoplifters. New Mexico Representative Bill Rehm is now working to close a loophole that’s been giving repeat shoplifters a break. The way the law stands now shoplifters are only being charged with misdemeanors if they steal less than $500 worth of stuff no matter how many times they do it. House Bill 29 is looking to create harsher punishments for serial shoplifters. If the bill gets passed, every shoplifting charge that happens in a year could be added together. Once the total cost of stolen items passes $500 shoplifters can be slapped with a felony.

[2] Albuquerque catering business recovering after robbery – A local catering business is recovering after thieves stole all of their equipment. Isabel Greenwood started her food service specializing in native dishes ten years ago on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Greenwood brought it to Albuquerque about ten months ago but in December thieves stole her trailer with all her cooking equipment. Sunday Greenwood hosted a fundraiser selling plates to raise money to get back on her feet.

[3] Mild Monday ahead of big, mid-week winter storm – Monday morning is frosty, thanks to cold temperatures, calm winds and moisture in the air. Many in the metro area will need extra time to defrost the car. Monday will be mostly to partly sunny, with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. It will be the warmest and nicest day of the week. The east plains will see a westerly breeze up to around 30 mph.

[4] How long do at-home COVID-19 tests last? – Those who ordered government COVID-19 tests should keep an eye on their mailboxes. Some people who went online to reserve free at-home tests have started to get their kits in the mail.

[5] Local podcast highlighting NM murders hits milestone – A local podcast is about to launch its fifth season. Since 2019 Eric Carter-Landin has been hosting the “True Consequences” podcast, bringing awareness to some of New Mexico’s most horrible murder cases. Season five of “True Consequences” launches on February 6 with a deep dive into the Dylan Redwine case.