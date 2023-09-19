Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Shootout outside of Albuquerque apartment complex – A man is facing charges following a shootout at the Somerset Park Apartments. Police say a silver Audi drove up behind the complex, two men are seen getting out of the car and shooting at a blue car in the parking lot. The Audi then takes off while people in the blue car fire back, hitting one man, identified as Wendolyn Asbury. He is seen on the ground before the silver car comes back and picks him up. Police charged Asbury with aggravated battery, shooting at a car, and brandishing a firearm. They claimed he was on their radar and had a warrant out from just the week prior.

[2] Video: Driver admits car might be stolen during traffic stop – On a Thursday night in August, Bernalillo County Sheriff deputies spotted a gold Lexus driving near Edith and Osuna. After pulling the vehicle over, they learned the car had been reported stolen. When asked why she was pulled over, the driver said, “because I was speeding, or that the car is stolen; I don’t know.” She told deputies she bought the car from someone a few days prior. They also found her to have active arrest warrants.

[3] Warmer and drier Tuesday around New Mexico – It is going to be a drier day in New Mexico. Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees today, and we will see unseasonably warm temperatures through Thursday and Friday, with a cool down arriving this weekend. Breezes will pick up this afternoon, but windier weather will arrive later this week.

[4] Sensory room planned for Balloon Fiesta this year – This year, a new addition at Balloon Fiesta aims to make it easier for families and kids with sensory needs. Games, bean bags, and a relaxing feel are what a special trailer called “S.A.V.E.” is bringing for the first time. The trailer is a respite for kids with sensory triggers or sensitivity to things like sound, light, and touch. The trailer will be free for anyone to use and will be there for all days of the event. The S.A.V.E vehicle will be located on the main street. The sensory trailer will also have goodie bags for kids with things like headphones to help block noise fidget toys and other therapy activities.

[5] Navajo Nation set to host first women-run sporting event – Featuring girls from all ages, the Modern Matriarch Skate Jam will feature competitors showing off their skills in skateboarding. Competitors will be judged on style and performance. Organizers say it’s more than just coming together for the young women to compete, but the event is designed to help empower them to realize their abilities. Event leaders are also planning to provide an area for health screenings. The event kicks off on Saturday, September 23, at Two Grey Hills Skate Park near Newcomb, New Mexico, south of Shiprock.