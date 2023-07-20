Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Albuquerque police shooting injures innocent bystanders – Lapel video showed the moments Albuquerque Police Department officers opened fire on a suspect near Lomas and Louisiana last month, who was at a bus stop trying to stab random people. The suspect, 25-year-old Jeramiah Salyards was shot, but in the process, so were two other innocent bystanders. Shortly before the shooting, Salyards stabbed a man who was giving him a ride and buying him food. Salyards later died from his injuries. The two victims hit by gunfire are okay, and so is the man who was stabbed in the Mcdonald’s drive-thru.

[2] Trial continues for former UNM AD Paul Krebs – Witness testimonies continued on day three of the trial, with a focus on UNM’s financial policies and whether Krebs was aware of those rules at the time of the Scotland trip. However, a large issue came up in court regarding that line of questioning; the copy of the policy book from 2015-2017 that is kept with UNM records is missing a page – a page that partially covers expenses.

[3] More triple digit temperatures before minor cool down – Temperatures will warm back into the 100s for most of the state this afternoon. Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners and southern New Mexico. Showers and storms will develop by mid-afternoon in northeast, central and southwest New Mexico. Temperatures will start cooling below 100 degrees Friday and Saturday, thanks to a backdoor cold front moving in to eastern New Mexico.

[4] Phase one of Los Altos Park renovations complete – The city of Albuquerque is celebrating the completion of phase one of the renovation of Los Altos Park. Starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be food trucks and music. Phase one includes five new softball fields, stands, a path through the center of the park and a shaded pavilion.

[5] Artist continues her art at New Mexico State University Golf Course – Kathy Morrow originally started doing her rock art close to Tortuga Dam, near the University. That’s when she was given a year to remove her art because work would soon start at the dam. Morrow decided to reach out to the university to see if she could bring her work to life on their property instead, and got the approval. The makeup of the mural isn’t limited to just rocks, she includes other materials like glass and tiles.