Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Man shoots at Albuquerque police through walls – Video shows the moments 28-year-old Jeremy Hovey is accused of opening fire on APD officers through an apartment door. Officers responded to the apartment after a woman called police saying Hovey put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. When officers knocked on the door, they say Hovey fired several shots. Officers did not return fire and no one was injured. Hovey was eventually taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

[2] Proposed ordinance headed to city council to speed up rundown structure tear-down – The city of Albuquerque could soon be cracking down on problem properties throughout the metro. A proposed city ordinance hopes to speed up the demolition of dangerous and abandoned structures. If passed, the ordinance will allow the city to tear down a problem building without waiting for approval from the city council. The city says the current process from inspection to demolition can take anywhere from weeks to years. Under the ordinance, to pay for the $25,000 to tear down the dangerous building, the city will place a lien against the property owner.

[3] Weather stays cool with more snow this weekend – Dense, patchy fog is moving across much of central and northern New Mexico this morning, including the Metro area, thanks to the moisture left behind from Thursday’s storm. The next big storm will move into the state Sunday and Monday. Snow will begin in northwest NM on Sunday morning. The snow will mainly impact central, north-central and western NM on Sunday. Snow, rain and mix will be possible in the Metro starting Sunday afternoon and evening.

[4] Residents deliver petition opposing natural gas storage facility – Environmental advocates are urging New Mexico Gas Company to scrap a proposed natural gas storage facility on the outskirts of Rio Rancho. A group of residents delivered a petition to the gas company. They argued the cost to customers would not outweigh the benefits and expressed concern about the environmental impacts. The gas company said the local facility will help prevent price hikes. A hearing for state regulators to consider the building plans is scheduled to start on Monday.

[5] Kids from Taos Pueblo illustrate, write book highlighting culture – Kids from the Taos Pueblo recently published a book called, “Sacred Spiral.” The book is full of paintings that help tell cultural stories that are significant to the Taos Pueblo and its history. They say the goal is to preserve their native language, culture, heritage and traditions. The recently published book is the first book published by pueblo kids to be featured in the U.S. Library of Congress.