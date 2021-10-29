KRQE Newsfeed: Shooting threat, Mask mandate, Mild & quiet, Stolen decorations, Hot Wheels

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Wilson Stadium evacuated due to shooting threat during football game APD is looking into two reported shooting threats involving APS schools. Thursday night, Wilson Stadium was evacuated, cutting a high school football game between Sandia and Manzano short. Witnesses say someone used the loudspeaker to tell everyone to leave the stadium while coaches ran onto the field to get players into locker rooms. Police say APS notified them of the threat. It was the second threat of the day as early Thursday morning there was an extra police presence at Valley High School after social media reports of a planned shooting there. No shooting took place but it put students, staff, and police on edge.

[2] When will New Mexico’s mask mandate be lifted? The governor is expected to continue extending the state’s mask mandate. Dr. David Scrase says based on past gating criteria, he estimates when we get back down o 200 new cases per day, they will consider lifting the mask mandate. Scrase also points to increases in hospitalizations and overworked hospital staff. As the holidays approach, Dr. Srase said no restrictions will be added, only guidance for family gatherings.

[3] Not so spooky Halloween weekend forecast Quiet weather sets up for Halloween weekend! It is a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures will be warmer than normal by the afternoon, with 60s and 70s across New Mexico. Skies will be abundantly sunny, and the wind will stay light.

[4] Reward offered after thief makes off with Halloween decorations An Albuquerque woman is asking for the public’s help after a thief ran off with her Halloween decorations. The surveillance footage shows the suspect deflating the “Nightmare Before Christmas” decorations at a home near Coors and I-40. The homeowner says a total of six decorations worth more than $1,000 were taken on Monday night. A reward is being offered for their return.

[5] Santa Fe man advances to final round of Hot Wheels Legends Tour The Hot Wheels lineup could soon feature a custom design from New Mexico. Paul Kalenian from Santa Fe and his two-seater Lulu have been moving through the elimination rounds of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. On Thursday, nine semi-finalists were reduced to five with Lulu taking second place. The winning car will be replicated at 1/64th the size and sold as part of the toy line.