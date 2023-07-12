Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico State Police make arrest related to killed mountain biker – Police say they’ve arrested 29-year-old Joseph William Costello of Fort Bayard, N.M. as part of the investigation into a bicyclist found dead with several gunshot wounds. On the morning of June 16, 2023, NMSP officers were called to check into a missing bicycle rider who had not returned home. Search and rescue teams found Stephen Timmons dead with several gunshot wounds. NM Department of Public Safety’s lab analysis matched shell casings and projectiles at Stephen Timmons’ homicide scene with a handgun Costello had in his possession during a previous arrest.

[2] Group of men charged with stealing liquor from Albuquerque stores – A now viral video depicted a group of men loading up their backpacks full of liquor from the Walgreens on Wyoming and Harper. According to police, two of the thieves returned to the same store to steal again this week, and it led to three arrests in the case. Walgreen’s management reported to police a group of individuals targeted their location daily. They said sometimes, it happened three to four times a day. Police arrested 43-year-old Nathan Castillo, 35-year-old Brian Singer and 26-year-old Joshua Peralto. An arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Oliver Manning.

[3] Extreme heat across New Mexico – Temperatures will soar into the 90s, 100s and 110s. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley and the east plains. Showers and storms will push east/southeast off of the high terrain into the Rio Grande Valley and east plains. There will be a chance for evening sprinkles and light showers in the Metro.

[4] Albuquerque officials concerned over increase in water waste – As we go into our hottest week yet, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing concerning numbers for water waste. Officials say, so far in 2023, they’ve had 86 water waste violations. Last year, there were 75 total. The water authority thinks the heat and the, so far, late-blooming monsoon season are reasons for the increase. In response, they’re re-vamping their water waste reminders, from billboards to radio ads and commercials.

[5] Camp Fearless allows kids to interact with law enforcement – Local law enforcement and civic leaders in Albuquerque are finding ways for youth to connect with law enforcement. Camp Fearless is a free, four-day collaboration between APD, AFR, NM National Guard and the city of Albuquerque. Kids will go on filed trips throughout the city and have one-on-one interactions with police officers.