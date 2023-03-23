Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APD: Shooting leaves one dead, one hospitalized – The Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized. Police say around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of 9201 Central NW to reports of a shooting. APD says officers arrived on scene and found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died on scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

[2] Ex-prosecutor in ‘Rust’ case hoped involvement would help political career – The New York Times is reporting the former special prosecutor in the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin hinted her involvement could help her political ambitions. The New York Times obtained an email sent in June from Andrea Reeb to Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, hinting her involvement could help her politically. Reeb recused herself from the case last Tuesday.

[3] More showers, cooler temperatures and wind across New Mexico – Spotty rain and mountain snow will push across the state from midday through the evening. Rain and snow accumulation will be very light today. Temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday by around 5 to 10 degrees. Winds will be gusty in southeast New Mexico with gusts up to around 50 mph. The east plains will see high gusts of around 30 to 40 mph, and the Metro and northwest New Mexico will see winds of around 20 to 30 mph.

[4] 300 projects worth roughly $170 million coming to Albuquerque – There’s money for more than 300 projects within the city limits of Albuquerque. The projects range from improvements to the aquarium, parks and libraries, the state fairgrounds and nearly 40 projects dedicated to improving parks. The governor can still go through the capital outlay bill and veto specific items.

[5] Nearly 100-year-old veteran picks up new hobby – A 99-year-old Albuquerque veteran decided to pick up a new hobby. Benito Casaus spends a lot of time painting. It was with his grandkids he picked up a paintbrush just a few years ago and hasn’t stopped since. He’s created dozens of paintings, even selling some. He plans to celebrate his 100th birthday in May with a big party.