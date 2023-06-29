Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] NIBIN technology helps Albuquerque police connect more than a dozen shootings – A man is back in state prison for a probation violation after he was arrested and charged for shooting a man in Downtown Albuquerque in December. While Aaron Clark has been behind bars, APD has now connected him to 15 more shootings throughout the city. Clark is accused of multiple drive-by shootings, shooting at homes, and even shooting and killing a dog. Police credited ATF’s NIBIN program for the information; it uses a machine to create detailed images of casings, which the ATF compares to other casings collected at other scenes. Officials said this technology has been a game-changer, speeding the process by what Hartsock calls an ‘unimaginable amount,’ and building stronger cases against people

[2 ]NMSU settles hazing lawsuit with former basketball players for $8 million – NMSU has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit over hazing allegations in the men’s basketball program. William ‘Deuce’ Benjamin Jr. and Shakiru Odunewu accused teammates Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Jr., and Deshawndre Washington of sexually harassing and abusing them during the past season. They also say the coaching staff and university did nothing about it. According to documents, Odunewu will receive $3,875,000 and Benjamin Jr. and his father will receive $4,125,000. The scandal forced NMSU to cancel the last six games of the season and cost Coach Greg Heiar his job.

[3] Rain and gusty winds before a drier, calmer weekend – Midday will be a bit sunnier, before storms start developing by around 3 PM. Isolated showers, thunderstorms and virga will move northeast through the Rio Grande Valley, southwest NM, the northern mountains and most of eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay very hot today, but a minor cool down will arrive Saturday, dropping temperatures below the triple digits in the southeast plains.

[4] Pit bulls recovering after South Valley rescue; some ready for adoption – It’s been one week since deputies found a horrific scene: 55 pit bulls starving and living in filth inside a home. Now, there is an update on the state of those dogs. Of those 55 dogs taken in, eight had to be put down because they were too sick, weak, or aggressive. The others are on the road to recovery, getting healthy, putting on weight, and learning to trust humans. A total of 21 dogs were sent to a rescue in Utah, and seven of the 26 still in Bernalillo County are ready to be adopted. Others still undergoing more treatment are expected to be adoptable soon.

[5] Vintage café opens in Fred Harvey House Museum – Wednesday was the opening day of the new café inside the Fred Harvey House Museum in Belen. It’s filled with vintage radios and coffee pots. The new Fred Harvey Whistle Café pays tribute to the old dining hall that used to be located within the Fred Harvey House. The old dining hall used to welcome travelers with a warm meal. Now, the café hopes to offer a unique place where people can take a trip down memory lane. The café was funded using city grants and donations, and it’s run completely by volunteers. All of the profits and tips made at the café go to fund the museum.