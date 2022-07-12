Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Sewage flows into Rio Grande due to collapsed sewer line – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority is warning people to stay out of the Rio Grande. A sewer line collapsed Sunday night and is now causing raw sewage to flow into the river. That sewer line on 64th west of Coors dates back to 1963 and already had been labeled as high priority for replacement. Officials say this should not cause long term effects to the river, but it will take time to recover. Officials are asking westside Albuquerque residents to cut down on water use while crews work to fix the problem.

[2] What we know about teen who died in house fire during SWAT standoff – Police say 15-year-old Brett Rosenau died of smoke inhalation. He was holed up in the house near Southern and Wyoming with 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley. Albuquerque police went after Kelley over two warrants last week. They also say he’s wanted for questioning in a shooting death of Leonard Fresquez in June. APD and AFR are still investigating if the fire that killed Rosenau was started by a police tear gas canister that was used to try getting Kelley out of the home.

[3] Scattered storms, heavy rainfall may lead to burn scar flooding – A cold front is going to continue pushing southwest across the state today. This setup will bring New Mexico daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, but not everyone will see the chances everyday. Today the highest potential for precipitation lies over higher elevations and across the northern and western halves of the state. A flood watch remains in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains through tonight, as 1-2″ more rainfall is possible on top of what the area has already seen. Storms will form over the northern mountains and push south, bringing the Albuquerque metro a better chance for storms tonight.

[4] BioPark Zoo announces death of chimpanzee – The BioPark is grieving the death of one of its chimpanzees. They announced on Monday that “Thunder” died because of the Shigella Bacteria. The 22-year-old chimpanzee passed away on Saturday. Officials say the chimpanzee started showing sings of gastrointestinal illness earlier this month. Shigella is the same bacteria that claimed the lives of three siamangs and a gorilla at the zoo last August and September.

[5] Western New Mexico Mariachi band representing at national conference – “Mariachi Plata,” a group of college musicians from Western New Mexico University are representing their school and the state at a national conference in Albuquerque. The “Mariachi Spectacular” is a week of events around Albuquerque that brings together Mariachi musicians. The musicians say they are looking forward to spending time with people who share their love for Mariachi music. Mariachi Plata are also set to perform at the Santa Fe Opera and the New Mexico Sate Fair.