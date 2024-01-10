Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Aztec Municipal School District settles with shooting victim’s family for nearly $2M – The Aztec Municipal School District owes nearly $2 million after settling a lawsuit with the family of Casey Marquez. In December 2017, Marquez was one of the students killed during a shooting at Aztec High School. The family’s attorney said after Marquez’s death that they found inappropriate text messages from her teacher, James Coulter. In 2019, Marquez’s mother sued the school district for wrongful death for the shooting death of her daughter and for the sexual harassment to her daughter. According to the lawsuit, Coulter admitted to groping her and kissing her. In 2019, Coulter pled guilty to criminal sexual contact of a minor for an inappropriate relationship he had with another victim. He was released from prison in 2020.

[2] Las Cruces police officer charged – A Las Cruces police officer is on administrative leave after being charged with murder for shooting a woman wo was driving away from him. In October 2023, Officer Felipe Hernandez found Teresa Gomez and a man in a car at a housing complex. Hernandez recognized the man as someone who had been ordered to stay off the property. After a heated exchange, Gomez got took off and the officer opened fire, killing Gomez. Hernandez is facing a charge of second degree murder with a firearm enhancement.

[3] Slight warm up ahead of more snow and high winds – Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the 40s, 50s and 60s for central and southern New Mexoco. Winds will be breezy up to around 35 mph for areas east of the central mountain chain. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry. Snow will start moving into southwest Colorado late Wednesday evening. The snow will move into northern and western New Mexico on Thursday, leading to snow covered roads throughout the morning commute. Rain and snow will spread east across the Rio Grande Valley, central and southern mountains by mid-morning through the afternoon.

[4] DA launches new policy for prosecuting juvenile gun crime cases – Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman says his office is working to make it harder for juveniles who commit crimes with guns to get plea deals. He says prosecutors will follow a new policy for juvenile gun cases; before prosecutors can discuss a plea deal, the juvenile must tell them where they got the gun. The DA also announced a new ‘gun team.’ He says the team will focus on prosecuting firearm cases; especially cases with suspects from 18 to 25 years of age.

[5] Bugg lights are coming back to Albuquerque – A local light display will be returning to its original location. The Bugg family first put up their festive display in 1971 at their home in Albuquerque’s northeast heights. The attraction proved too popular, with neighbors complaining about the crowds. Since then, they moved the display to several different locations and spent the last nine years in a Belen museum. The family says they will set up the display at their northeast Albuquerque home again in November.