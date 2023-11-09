Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APD nearing compliance with DOJ reform agreement – City leaders say they are one step closer to fulfilling the DOJ settlement agreement. In the latest report from the independent monitor, APD was found to be in 94% compliance with DOJ reforms. APD Chief Harold Medina says there is still work to do. The latest report indicates the city is having issues with staffing, especially around the civilian oversight agency. The next report will be out in January.

[2] Video: Rio Rancho High School resource officers find drugs and gun on student – In September, school resource officers at Rio Rancho High School received a tip saying a student may have drugs on campus. The student was allegedly selling THC vapes at the school and posting about it on social media. When officers searched his backpack and car, they found cocaine, mushrooms and several new THC electronic cigarettes. He also had over $1,700 in cash on him and a handgun that officers say was reported stolen out of Albuquerque. The student was taken into juvenile detention in Albuquerque because he brought the gun to school.

[3] Much chillier with rain and snow chances for New Mexico – Temperatures will stay chillier behind the cold front, and highs will only top out in the 40s and 50s for most of the state. Spot showers will be possible in the northern mountains as well. Skies will stay cloudy in eastern NM, but sunnier in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Another surge of moisture will arrive late this evening through Friday, bringing another round of rain and mountain snow

[4] Albuquerque city council votes to make zero fares bus program permanent – The Albuquerque zero fares program for city buses is now permanent. One of the biggest concerns was whether letting people ride the bus for free would attract crime. A recent study by the Transit Department suggested violent crime did not increase. City councilors voted six to three Wednesday in favor of the measure.

[5] LEGO convention coming to Expo New Mexico in 2024 – Professional Lego artists will come from across the country to display their masterpieces at the Lego convention at Expo New Mexico in 2024. The convention will be in Albuquerque on January 20-21. The show comes with massive displays, vendors and meet-and-greets available with cast members from the Lego Masters television show. The event will include a Construction Zone with thousands of bricks to build with as well as: