Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Serial burglar terrorizes Albuquerque neighborhood – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a serial burglar terrorizing one Albuquerque Neighborhood. In recent weeks in the foothills area, five people say they have had their homes broken into or approached by the suspect, including one business. According to residents in the area, he wears the same exact clothes at each burglary. He has been seen wearing a black face mask, a black backpack with white reflective lining, and black and white shoes with white reflective lining. Residents are encouraging others in the foothills area to call police if they see this man in the neighborhood.

[2] Firefighters increase containment on Colorado wildfire – A wildfire that broke out south of Boulder, Colorado is now more than 20% contained. The fire forced nearly 20,000 people to leave their homes. Most evacuation orders were lifted by Sunday morning. At one point, the fire was burning within 1,000 yards of homes on the west end of Boulder. Crews have been working to contain the fire to a rocky, snowy area. Investigators are continuing their investigation of the cause of the fire.

[3] Warm Monday ahead of stormy week – We are waking up with clear skies this Monday morning but some lower level clouds arrive Monday afternoon. Peak wind gusts will also pick up Monday as red flag watches and warnings are in effect for our eastern counties. These strong winds will gusts 25-35 mph Monday, but help us reach near record warmth again. Highs will rise to the middle 70s for the RGV, 90° for southeast NM, and upper 60s for Taos and Santa Fe.

[4] Health Hackathon helps find health problem solutions – UNM Health Sciences is working to find solutions to health problems worldwide. The third Health Hackathon over the weekend looked at issues like chronic disease, early detection of COVID, dental care, and compassionate care for patients. Teams of engineers, creators, and scientists then had to ‘hack’ a solution to the health problem using provided materials like 3D printers, computers, and art supplies. Three teams were chosen for a $10,000 grant to continue their research nd to help create a finished product

[5] Live music coming back to Albuquerque, Marble Brewery – Live music is making a comeback to Albuquerque and a local brewery is making plans for round two, after a big event was a success. Marble Brewery and Jams of Enchantment teamed up to bring four bands to Marble Jam fest Sunday. Organizers say bands are to ready to play and they need the feedback that playing live events can give them. Marble is hosting The James Howard Band, this Thursday, March 31.