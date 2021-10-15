KRQE Newsfeed: Sentencing continues, Dangerous drive, Cool and sunny, Large obstacle, Free beer

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect to be sentenced in death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia The sentencing hearing for the man who helped torture and kill his 13-year-old stepbrother is st to continue on Friday. Jordan Nunez pleaded guilty to child abuse, admitting to helping his father, Thomas Ferguson abuse and kill Jeremiah Valencia. Valencia was kept in a dog cage, starved, and severely beaten which led to his death in 2017. Prosecutors are pushing for the maximum of 24 years, calling the crime savage. Nunez defense attorneys are hoping that a psychiatrist’s testimony will lead to a lighter sentence, revealing Nunez was also abused and feared for his safety.

[2] Drivers question change: Merge lane on Tramway and Paseo removed Changes to one of the city’s busiest intersections have drivers warning others. Before Tuesday, drivers turning right off Paseo del Norte onto Tramway were using the shoulder, which was once the merging lane, to get onto Tramway. Drivers now have to pull up to Tramway and make sure the coast is clear. DOT says they know the changes will take some getting used to. DOT states there are no plans right now to add any more barricades on Tramway.

[3] Cold, clear start to the weekend We continue to see below-average temperatures all across New Mexico this Friday morning. Wind chills are subfreezing for northern parts of the state. Taos had a wind chill of 17 degrees! Grab those thicker coats for the morning. Under sunny skies, temperatures warm into the lower 60s for the Albuquerque metro area. This is still a solid 10 degrees below average. Cool, dry air from the north will continue to filter in throughout the day thanks to another backdoor cold front.

[4] Where the sidewalk ends: City to fix home’s bizarre fenceline Residents in one Albuquerque neighborhood may come face-to-face with an unexpected obstacle on their morning walk. A backyard fence runs along Hermosa Drive and extends all the way onto the sidewalk, blocking the path. While some neighbors say it’s been there for years, no one seems to know exactly when it was built. Now, the city is stepping in to help clear up the situation. The city says the fence and sidewalk should be fixed within the next couple of months.

[5] Tap-room offering free beer in exchange for bicycle, parts donations You could be rewarded with a free beer as part of a bike donation. Canteen Brewhouse has teamed up with the city’s Esperanza Community Bike Shop to collect bicycle donations. If you bring in parts to the brewery, you will get a discount. If you bring in a whole bike, you get a free beer. The donation drive runs through Sunday. Bike parts have been among the many products affected by supply shortages in recent months.