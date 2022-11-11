Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Michelle Martens sentenced for role in Victoria Martens death – Michelle Martens, the mother of 10-year-old Victoria Martens who was murdered in 2016, was sentenced to 12 years for her role in the crime. She faced 12 to 15 years as part of a plea agreement made soon after her daughter’s murder in 2016. The judge granted 50% this point forward and six years credit time served, which means she could get out in three years. Michelle is not accused of killing her daughter, she admitted to failing to protect her from Fabian Gonzales and Jessica Kelly.

[2] Former educator who served prison time has new education job – After a stint in federal prison for reportedly embezzling millions from the charter schools he founded, an Albuquerque man is out and once again working as an educator. Scott Glasrud was sentenced to five years in federal prison back in 2018 and was ordered to pay $3 million in restitution. With two years time served, Glasrud is out of prison and working in another education job; as the director of the Sylvan Learning Center in Albuquerque.

[3] Freeze warnings for parts of New Mexico, storm coming at end of weekend – Friday night and Saturday morning will be frigid again, with overnight temps dropping below freezing in southern New Mexico. A freeze warning will be in effect through Saturday morning in the southeast plains. The next storm arrives Sunday night to Monday morning, bringing another burst of cold air, and some rain and snow for the Monday morning commute to most of the state.

[4] Thieves steal ATM machine from Nob Hill grocery store – The FBI is working with BCSO to track down thieves that stole an ATM and dragged it down residential streets in Nob Hill. Details are limited, but it appears the thieves wrapped something around the ATM inside La Montanita Co-op and dragged it out. As they were driving, the machine hit multiple cars that were parked on the street. La Montanita says they are working to make sure employees and shoppers feel safe.

[5] Online sale gives chance to get artifacts – An online sale is starting this weekend. It gives people a chance to grab some one-of-a-kind artifacts while supporting the Albuquerque Museum. The sale features rare collectibles, folk art, vintage jewelry and more. The items are part of an estate that was donated to the museum. The sale starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and people can bid on items through Nov. 20.