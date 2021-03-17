KRQE Newsfeed: Selling the stimulus, Snowy roads, New coach named, Local impact, Virtual concert

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Nation’s first-ever Second Gentleman makes his first solo trip to Albuquerque The nation’s first-ever Second Gentleman is making a stop in Albuquerque. It’s part of a trip promoting the American Rescue Plan and Albuquerque is his first solo trip on the tour. This is however the third stop on the tour as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff stopped in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday and then in Denver on Tuesday. Emhoff is scheduled to speak at a vaccination site first and will also sit in on a listening session with working women including essential workers and teachers to discuss how to safely reopen schools.

[2] Snow moves through northeast highlands as storm exits New Mexico around midday Snow continues to move through the far east plains and northeast highlands this morning. Additional snow accumulation will be possible, especially in Quay, Curry, Guadalupe, and Harding counties. There will also be snowy roads in the northern mountains, and even the metro received some snow on the east side of town overnight, creating snow-covered, slushy, and wet roadways. The storm will move out by around noon, leading to a sunnier afternoon across the state.

[3] UNM hires Richard Pitino as next basketball coach Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino’s son, Coach Richard Pitino will be taking over the Lobo men’s basketball team. Pitino was hired right after being released by the University of Minnesota and despite his father’s legacy, he was hired on his own merit. Pitino led Minnesota to two NCAA tournaments and an NIT championship. Pitino inherits a squad that has the worst season in Lobo history. This is the seventh year in a row the Lobos haven’t made the NCAA tournament.

[4] Senators, Mayor Keller highlight local impact of American Rescue Plan Local officials are discussing the impact of the American Rescue Plan in Albuquerque. The metro area is expecting about $300 million from the relief plan with just over a third of that going directly to Albuquerque. Mayor Tim Keller says the funding will help the city avoid cuts in critical services like police, fire, and transportation. The money will also go toward pandemic-related programs like rental assistance and vaccination sites.

[5] Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus holds virtual concert at Meow Wolf The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus is teaming up with Meow Wolf for a virtual concert. This is part of the orchestra’s spring series with a concert. The free concert, “Music of the Universe” will feature various exhibits throughout the art collective. There will also be 11 pieces of music featured. The virtual concert is this Sunday at 4 p.m.