KRQE Newsfeed: Seeking justice, Vaccine update, Wind advisory, Santa Fe BK, Back in business

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque homeowners want accused burglar behind bars until trial Homeowners are speaking out about an alleged burglar who’s been able to remain free until he goes to trial. The homeowners say a burglar broke into their homes in the middle of the night. Police arrested 18-year-old Jesse Mascareno-Haidle on two burglary charges but the District Attorney Raul Torrez says he confessed to more than 20. The DA asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on this but the court has not yet made a decision.

[2] NMDOH asking younger people to register for COVID vaccine New Mexico is expecting 130,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week including 30,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Right now, all New Mexicans ages 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. The DOH is trying to get more of those people to register through the portal. The state is still prioritizing older people and those with serious health conditions.

[3] Mild Tuesday morning as cold front brings whipping winds his morning is mild and mostly calm, with no issues for the morning commute. A cold front will start to move into northern New Mexico and southern Colorado throughout the morning, which will stunt daytime temperatures in the 50s there. Central and southern New Mexico will still warm into the 70s and 80s due to the later arrival of the front. The front pushes south through the day, bringing whipping winds to the state.

[4] Couple plans to open New Mexican restaurant in New York New Mexican cuisine is making its way to Brooklyn, New York. John Watterberg and Melissa Klein have been working on the restaurant Santa Fe BK for over two years. They hope when customers come in they’ll feel like they’ve been transported to New Mexico with every ingredient coming from the Land of Enchantment. They hope to open in June.

[5] Downtown Growers’ Market to return this month You’ll be able to go to the Downtown Growers’ Market again this month. The in-person market will return on Saturday, April 17. They’re allowed to open at 33% capacity and ask that you shop quickly and send only one person per household if possible. The Growers’ Market will be open every Saturday through November 6.