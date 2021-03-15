KRQE Newsfeed: Seeking justice, State of the City, Another storm Tuesday, Cannabis bill, In the spotlight

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Mother says son was killed at the old golf course in Rio Rancho The other of a Rio Rancho teen is pleading with the public for answers. Abbie Jackson got a call around 3 a.m. on Thursday saying her 15-year-old son Alex was shot at the old golf course in Rio Rancho. She says she doesn’t know what he was doing there or who he was with. There’s a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

[2] City of Albuquerque hosts virtual State of the City Mayor Tim Keller is taking a look back at the progress Albuquerque is making during his State of the City address. While the city was hit hard by the pandemic he says there’s some good news. Keller says more than $200 million is being invested in city redevelopment. Keller also says Netflix continues to make a big impact on the Duke City and the Orion Center will be coming to the Sunport.

[3] Partly sunny Monday ahead of next storm bringing snow, rain, mix This morning is cool and quiet across the state. We’ll take a break from messy weather for just one day before the next winter storm arrives Tuesday. Today will be partly sunny, warmer by around 10-15 degrees, and less windy. The next storm will start to bring snow to western New Mexico by the end of the Tuesday morning commute. Snow will move east throughout the day, spreading into the northern mountains, and bringing rain/mix to the Rio Grande Valley by late morning/early afternoon.

[4] Roundhouse discussions stall on legalization of recreational marijuana A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana is stalled in the New Mexico Senate. Discussions were pulled minutes before a hearing on Sunday. Legislators are having a hard time agreeing on taxation, licensing, and pardon procedures for people with past convictions. Lawmakers have just under a week to approve the legislation.

[5] Four New Mexico chefs highlighted on national television in cooking competitions Four New Mexico chefs are in the national spotlight at the same time showing off their homegrown skills in two different television competitions. Marie Yniguez, Michael Neu, and Queneesha Meyers can be seen battling it out in frigid temperatures on Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska”. Chef Marc Quinones was feeling the heat competing in “Hell’s Kitchen” to become head chef at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant. Marc made it through 10 rounds before being eliminated during last week’s episode.