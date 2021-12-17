KRQE Newsfeed: Seeking arrest, School threats, Cool & quiet, Bike crash search, Library honoring

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Arrest warrant issued for man accused of driving vehicle that fatally struck 7-year-old The search is on for the man police say was behind the wheel of an off-road vehicle when he struck a young boy, killing him near the River of Lights. APD and State Police say they know who they’re looking for as an arrest warrant was filed for 27-year-old Sergio Almanza. Almanza is accused of driving the vehicle and going through a red light at Central Ave. and Tingley going about 50 mph. That’s where he’s accused of fatally striking seven-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. Police say tips led them to a home where they found the ATV. Additionally, tips also pointed to Almanza. When authorities went to his Belen home, he wasn’t there.

[2] New Mexico school districts alert parents about viral school threat trend There could be increased security at schools on Friday after a viral challenge is catching the attention of districts across the nation. Authorities say the challenge encourages students to make school threats. The national trend includes viral rumors about shootings, bombings, and other violence threatened at schools across the county on Friday. Currently, there are no specific threats to local districts. Albuquerque Public Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools are encouraging students to report any threats they hear or see on social media.

[3] Chilly weekend with chance for rain and snow south This morning is chilly, dry, and calm. A cold front will move into the state today, keeping temperatures very cool across the Four Corners. Milder temperatures will be seen across the east and south, ahead of the front’s arrival. Winds will be breezy in the east plains, up to around 25 mph. The big cool down will arrive tonight, with Saturday morning temperatures plummeting into the single digits, teens, and 20s. Saturday highs will stay cooler than normal in the 30s and 40s.

[4] ‘I started to have hope’: Albuquerque woman looking for bicyclist she helped after crash An Albuquerque woman is searching to find the bicyclist she helped after he got into a crash. In September, Natalie Smith saw a man who crashed his electric bike at the intersection of Montaño and Tierra Del Rio. Smith and another stranger did CPR on the man who was then rushed to the hospital. Smith ended up with his belongings including his bike. She hopes to return everything to the cycles and find out if he survived.

[5] Room at Taylor Ranch Library being dedicated to late City Councilor Ken Sanchez A local library is honoring the late City Councilor, Ken Sanchez. The new community room at Taylor Ranch Library is being named after Sanchez who served on the city council for 14 years representing Albuquerque’s westside. The fire station on Central Ave. near Old Coors is also named in Sanchez’s memory. He died in early 2020.